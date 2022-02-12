Francis Howell wins program's 1st football state championship Friday night

Francis Howell defeated Fort Osage 49-21 for the Class 5 title.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Francis Howell High School won its first Missouri Football State Championship in program history Friday night.

Quarterback Adam Shipley had four touchdowns throughout the game. For one of Shipley's touchdowns, he ran 57 yards down the field for Francis Howell.

Running back Brady Hultman also had two touchdowns.