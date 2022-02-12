Francis Howell wins program's 1st football state championship Friday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Francis Howell High School won its first Missouri Football State Championship in program history Friday night.
Francis Howell defeated Fort Osage 49-21 for the Class 5 title at Faurot Field on The University of Missouri's campus.
Quarterback Adam Shipley had four touchdowns throughout the game. For one of Shipley's touchdowns, he ran 57 yards down the field for Francis Howell.
Running back Brady Hultman also had two touchdowns.
The championship capped off an undefeated season for the team, going 14-0. Their first win came on Aug. 26 versus Fort Zumwalt North, winning 45-0. The team outscored their opponents by an average of more than 25 points per game.