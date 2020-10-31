Holt High School ends varsity football season due to 'COVID-19 issues'

The Holt High School Athletic Department tweeted the news Saturday afternoon, a day after the school defeated Fort Zumwalt West in the first round of the playoffs

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Another varsity football season ended early Saturday, as Holt High School announced the end of their season due to "COVID-19 issues."

Holt was scheduled to take on Francis Howell on Friday.

The team was 8-1 in the 2020 season, and Friday's playoff victory was the school's first since 2012.

The announcement did not provide more information about the issues that led to the cancelation of the rest of the season.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce due to Covid issues our Varsity Football season is over," the tweet said. "We can't control the things that happen to us, but we can control our rxn to it. I am proud of the players/coaches & the direction we have/will continue to move in."

We can't control the things that happen to us, but we can control our rxn to it. I am proud of the players/coaches & the direction we have/will continue to move in.

On Friday, Kirkwood announced its varsity football team would forfeit its playoff game that night, ending the team's playoff run before it began.

Kirkwood was scheduled to play St. Louis University High School in the first round of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 6 District 1 playoffs on Friday, but have now had to forfeit the game due to reasons related to COVID-19 the team announced on social media.

Kirkwood was 2-1 on the season before the playoff forfeit.

Kirkwood football said on Twitter that the annual Turkey Day varsity game against Webster Groves on Thanksgiving is still on as scheduled. The Kirkwood/Webster Groves football rivalry is the oldest high school rivalry west of the Mississippi River.

See below as it relates to tonight's football game between SLUH & KIRKWOOD.



Turkey Day Game is still on as scheduled.



Freshman game v WG scheduled for tomorrow is canceled as well as the JV game v CBC on Monday. pic.twitter.com/2jQt0SXdOf — KHS Pioneers (@khspioneers) October 30, 2020