5 On Your Sideline highlights: Nov. 18

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Sideline has your updates on championship season for high school football. Here are updates from Nov. 18 and 19.

Timberland looked to upset Francis Howell, but undefeated prevailed to move on to Class 5 final four. Francis Howell scored 49 to Timberland's 18.

The De Smet Spartans were one win away from advancing to the semifinals in Class 6. The season ended Friday with a loss to Lee's Summit.

On Saturday, Hillsboro played St. Mary's, and while they kept pace, St. Mary's won the day.

Cape Central knocked off MICDS in Class 5.