List: St. Louis-area high school football games delayed due to extreme heat

Due to an excessive heat warning in the area, high schools have either delayed start times or moved games for the first week of football.

ST. LOUIS — Extreme heat and humidity have hit the St. Louis area and have caused the first week of high school football season to be delayed.

An excessive heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the region and has been extended until 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

Many high schools were set to kick off the new season but have since announced delayed start times and dates for games.

Here's a list of games that have been moved/delayed:

Missouri

Friday, Aug. 25:

Webster Groves at Rockwood Summit at 7:30 p.m.

De Smet at Kirkwood at 8 p.m.

Eureka at Fort Zumwalt West at 8 p.m.

Fort Zumwalt East at Francis Howell Central at 8 p.m.

Fort Zumwalt North at Howell at 8 p.m.

Lift for Life at Duchesne at 8 p.m.

Pacific at Borgia at 8 p.m.

St. Charles at Cape Central at 8 p.m.

Sullivan at Northwest at 8 p.m.

Union at Washington at 8 p.m.

Westminster at Ladue at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26:

Harrisonville at MICDS at 10 a.m.

Hazelwood East at Parkway North at 10 a.m.

Parkway Central at Parkway South at 10 a.m.

Priory at Hazelwood West at 10 a.m.

Vianney at Parkway West at 10 a.m.

Althoff at Burroughs at 11 a.m.

St. Mary's at SLUH at 7 p.m.

Illinois

Friday, Aug. 25:

Jackson (MO) at Edwardsville at 8 p.m.

Matton at Triad at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26:

Cahokia at Alton at 10 a.m.

Collinsville at Belleville East at 10 a.m.

Granite City at O'Fallon at 10 a.m.

Mascoutah at Belleville West at 10 a.m.

Wood River at Gateway Stem at noon

Mater Dei at Columbia at 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Waterloo at 7 p.m.

Red Bud at Pickneyville at 7 p.m.

Breese Central at Highland at 8 p.m.

Stay up-to-date on the latest weather conditions with the Weather First team here.

5 On Your Side will continue to update this list as schedule changes are announced. See a schedule change not on the list? Send us an email.