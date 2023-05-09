Meet the final member of the Sansone family's football legacy

For nearly two decades, one name has been with the St. Louis University High School football program... Sansone.

ST. LOUIS — There's an incredible tradition on Oakland Avenue.

The quarterback of the St. Louis University High School football team is the final member of the family business.

SLUH football has been around for 107 years. They have won 637 games and have had over 5,700 players.

For almost two decades, one name has been with the program: Sansone.

This year, Marco Sansone is continuing the family tradition.

"Known for working hard, playing hard and just being a good teammate. Good guys on the field, but also in the school," Marco Sansone said.

There was Jimmy in 2005, Big in 2006, Nikko in 2008, Lan in 2010, Hawk in 2011, Anthony in 2015 and Marco this year.

It has to be one of the only schools ever with seven brothers all playing football and all were captains.

"It's awesome, they are very competitive and they are great leaders," head coach Adam Cruz said.

They are all loyal brothers. The brothers cheer him on every Friday night at the high school.

All six of them came out on Friday night to watch Marco and SLUH face Timberland. They come from all over, from Nashville to New York, to watch their youngest brother play.

After throwing for 2,300 years and 22 touchdowns last season, Marco is firing on all cylinders this season.

He threw four touchdowns against Timberland, helping the team to a 42-7 win. It helps he is throwing to the best receiver in America, Ryan Wingo.

"If I put the ball in his radius, he will come down with it," Marco said.

Marco and Ryan have known each other since they were 2 years old.

"We were water boys for our brothers," Ryan Wingo said.

"Our dads are best friends," Marco said.

Now Marco is orchestrating this stretch run of the Sansone sustained run at SLUH, and he wants to go out in style.

"Playing for not only each other because brotherhood's real here, but also the name on your chest," Marco said. "The alumni who came and we're trying to just do really well this year."