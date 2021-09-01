St. Louis area high school football games canceled due to COVID-19

St. Louis University High School, Roosevelt High School and St. Mary's High School all canceled or postponed games this weekend

ST. LOUIS — Two football games featuring high school teams from the St. Louis area were scratched this week due to COVID-19.

St. Louis University High School said its game against Roosevelt High School was canceled due to quarantine requirements and St. Mary's High School said its trip to Cincinnati and game on Friday night were postponed due to COVID-19.

In a tweet, SLUH said the matchup between the Junior Bills and Roosevelt High School was canceled due to COVID-19 quarantine requirements at Roosevelt.

"We are looking for another opponent and will update our community on this as well as Friday's Running of the Bills and Freshman Parent event," the tweet said.

On Tuesday, 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend spoke with a mother who said five of her children had tested positive for COVID-19. She said her daughter's teacher at Roosevelt said her daughter was exposed during class.

"I just know that my daughter's teacher told me that my child came in contact with a student who was sick with COVID," said Sheila Robinson.

In a statement Tuesday night, Spokesman for St. Louis Public Schools George Sells said they do not have a COVID-19 outbreak at Roosevelt High School.

Sells said the school does have "some positive cases," but said the number is too low to share without

St. Mary's High School was scheduled to play a game against Elder High School in Cincinnati this weekend, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the school said in a tweet.