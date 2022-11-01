Week 11: Help 5 On Your Side ‘Tackle Hunger’ with Mascoutah HS and Highland HS

The IHSA playoffs are on and these teams are facing each other off the field to "Tackle Hunger."

HIGHLAND, Ill — It's high school football playoffs and this week is an Illinois matchup.

The Highland High School Bulldogs are taking on the Mascoutah High School Indians Saturday afternoon.

The 9-1 Highland varsity football team and the 7-3 Mascoutah are in the second round of the Class 5A Illinois High School Association varsity football playoffs. The matchup is Saturday at Highland at 2 p.m.

Both teams will not only go head-to-head on the field during Week 11 but also off the field in an effort to collect as many pounds of non-perishable food items as possible.

They are competing for Operation Food Search, which ensures all St. Louis area children, individuals and families have the food they need to live healthy lives, as part of our “Tackle Hunger” initiative in partnership with Neighbors Credit Union.

“Tackle Hunger” is a partnership with sponsor Neighbors Credit Union to help support Operation Food Search as part of KSDK 5 On Your Side’s GIVE 75 campaign.

Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis area that are set to play against each other in a football game at the end of the week.

The schools are challenged to see which one can collect the most non-perishable food items over five days.

So far this season, the initiative has helped collect thousands of pounds of food for Operation Food Search.

The running total also includes food donations at Neighbors Credit Union locations. In addition, the total includes monetary and food donations that have been collected at games.

All of the food collected will be shared with families at no cost.

Viewers can pitch in by making a monetary donation online or by dropping off food items at Operation Food Search’s warehouse located at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132.

The GIVE 75 campaign started this summer as a way to support organizations in St. Louis and is doing hard work to improve the community.

5 On Side’s Project 5 received a $75,000 grant from the TEGNA Foundation and distributed the money among 10 selected organizations.