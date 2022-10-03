Week 7: Help 5 On Your Side 'Tackle Hunger' with Hazelwood Central and Ladue

So far this season, Tackle Hunger has helped collect 21,963 pounds of food for Operation Food Search.

ST. LOUIS — We are into the second half of the high school football season, and 5 On Your Side's "Tackle Hunger" initiative has continued to make an impact in the community. The Week 7 matchup features two .500 teams with the Hazelwood Central Hawks visiting the Ladue Horton Watkins Rams.

Hazelwood Central enters the game coming off its biggest win of the season, a 54-0 win over Hazelwood West. Ladue is coming off a 49-10 loss on the road against Lafayette.

Hazelwood Central and Ladue will face off on the field in Week 7, but also off the field collecting non-perishable food items for Operation Food Search as part of our Tackle Hunger initiative in partnership with Neighbors Credit Union.

So far this season, Tackle Hunger has helped collect 21,963 pounds of food for Operation Food Search.

“Tackle Hunger,” is a partnership with sponsor Neighbors Credit Union to help support Operation Food Search as part of the station’s GIVE 75 campaign.

Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis metro area that are set to face off in a football game at the end of the week. The schools are challenged to see which one can collect the most non-perishable food items over five days.

Viewers can also help by making a monetary donation online or by dropping off food items at Operation Food Search’s warehouse located at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132.