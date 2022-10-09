Week 8: Help 5 On Your Side 'Tackle Hunger' with Lutheran St. Charles and Lutheran North

So far this season, Tackle Hunger has helped collect 26,744 pounds of donated food for Operation Food Search.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — We are into the second half of the high school season, and 5 On Your Side’s “Tackle Hunger” initiative has continued to make an impact in the community. Next week’s matchup features Lutheran North Crusaders visiting the Lutheran St. Charles Cougars.

Lutheran North is coming in 5-2 after defeating Maryville while the Cougars are 4-3 after a 53-13 win over St. Francis Borgia.

Both teams will not only go head-to-head on the field in Week 8 but also off the field in an effort to collect as many pounds of non-perishable food items as possible.

They are competing for Operation Food Search, which ensures all St. Louis area children, individuals and families have the food they need to live healthy lives, as part of our Tackle Hunger initiative in partnership with Neighbors Credit Union.

“Tackle Hunger,” is a partnership with sponsor Neighbors Credit Union to help support Operation Food Search as part of KSDK 5 On Your Side’s GIVE 75 campaign.

Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis area that are set to face off in a football game at the end of the week. The schools are challenged to see which one can collect the most non-perishable food items over five days.

So far this season, the initiative has helped collect 26,744 pounds of food for Operation Food Search and $842 in monetary donations for a total value of $47,644.

The running total includes food donations at Neighbors Credit Union locations. In addition, the total also includes monetary and food donations that have been collected at games.

This total value will provide quality nutrition to 7,528 people for one day.

Viewers can pitch in by making a monetary donation online or by dropping off food items at Operation Food Search’s warehouse located at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132.

The GIVE 75 campaign started this summer as a way to support organizations in the St. Louis is doing hard work to improve the community. 5 On Your Side’s Project 5 received a $75,000 grant from the TEGNA Foundation and distributed the money among 10 selected organizations.