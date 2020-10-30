Kirkwood football forfeits first round playoff game due to COVID-19, Turkey Day game still on as scheduled

The Pioneers were set to play SLUH in the first round of the playoffs Friday night until the COVID-19 cancellation

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood Pioneers' 2020 playoff run has ended before it even got a chance to begin.

Kirkwood was scheduled to play St. Louis University High School in the first round of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 6 District 1 playoffs on Friday, but have now had to forfeit the game due to reasons related to COVID-19 the team announced on social media.

SLUH will now play the winner of Lindbergh and Eureka in the district semifinals on Friday, Nov. That site of that game is yet to be determined.

The Kirkwood junior varsity football game against CBC scheduled for Nov. 2 is also canceled. The Kirkwood C football game against Webster Groves scheduled for Oct. 31 is canceled due to a lack of players for Webster Groves.

#BREAKING: The Kirkwood football game tonight with SLUH has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case. This means Kirkwood is out of the playoffs. They hope to play Turkey Day still. @ksdknews — Ahmad Hicks (@AhmadHicksTV) October 30, 2020

Kirkwood was 2-1 on the season before the playoff forfeit.

Kirkwood football said on Twitter that the annual Turkey Day varsity game against Webster Groves on Thanksgiving is still on as scheduled. The Kirkwood/Webster Groves football rivalry is the oldest high school rivalry west of the Mississippi River.

See below as it relates to tonight’s football game between SLUH & KIRKWOOD.



Turkey Day Game is still on as scheduled.



Freshman game v WG scheduled for tomorrow is canceled as well as the JV game v CBC on Monday. pic.twitter.com/2jQt0SXdOf — KHS Pioneers (@khspioneers) October 30, 2020