Kirkwood football forfeits first round playoff game due to COVID-19, Turkey Day game still on as scheduled

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood Pioneers' 2020 playoff run has ended before it even got a chance to begin.
Kirkwood was scheduled to play St. Louis University High School in the first round of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 6 District 1 playoffs on Friday, but have now had to forfeit the game due to reasons related to COVID-19 the team announced on social media.
SLUH will now play the winner of Lindbergh and Eureka in the district semifinals on Friday, Nov. That site of that game is yet to be determined.
The Kirkwood junior varsity football game against CBC scheduled for Nov. 2 is also canceled. The Kirkwood C football game against Webster Groves scheduled for Oct. 31 is canceled due to a lack of players for Webster Groves.
Kirkwood was 2-1 on the season before the playoff forfeit.
Kirkwood football said on Twitter that the annual Turkey Day varsity game against Webster Groves on Thanksgiving is still on as scheduled. The Kirkwood/Webster Groves football rivalry is the oldest high school rivalry west of the Mississippi River.