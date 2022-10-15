5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights (October 14, 2022)

Check out all the best high school football highlights from around the St. Louis area on Friday night right here

ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is fully engaged, and the 5 On Your Side sports team has it all covered.

This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage: 5 On Your Sideline.

We'll take you all over the area to showcase the biggest games, best players and sights and sounds from high schools large and small.

Here's our coverage from Friday, Oct. 14 of games around the St. Louis area.

MICDS at St. Dominic

Cahokia vs. Belleville Althoff

Edwardsville vs .East St. Louis

Lutheran North vs. Lutheran St. Charles

Rockhurst vs. SLUH





