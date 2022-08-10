5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights (October 7)

Check out all the best high school football highlights from Friday night around the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is fully engaged, and the 5 On Your Side sports team has it all covered.

This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage: 5 On Your Sideline.

We'll take you all over the area to showcase the biggest games, best players and sights and sounds from high schools large and small.

Here's our coverage from Friday, Oct. 7 of games around the St. Louis area.

De Smet vs. St. Mary's

Alton vs. East. St. Louis

SLUH vs. Chaminade

O'Fallon vs. Belleville West

Hazelwood Central vs. Ladue