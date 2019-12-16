ST. LOUIS — Lutheran North star linebacker Antonio Doyle has committed to play college football for the Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC.

Doyle was a dominating linebacker for the state champion Crusaders, and is ranked as either a four or five star recruit by some outlets.

Doyle was also selected to play in the 2020 All American Bowl, which highlights the best high school football players in the entire country.

Doyle had originally committed to play for the University of Missouri, but decommitted from Mizzou in August. He did still have the Tigers in his final three choices along with Illinois, but chose to head to commit to Texas A&M to play for head coach Jimbo Fisher.

We have lots of highlights from Doyle's senior year at Lutheran North this year, so be sure to check them out below.

