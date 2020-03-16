Despite the recommendation by the CDC to avoid going into crowds of more than 50 people, the Missouri State High School Athletics Association has doubled down as of late Sunday saying they will indeed hold their Class 4 and 5 state championships in Springfield, Missouri.

Among those schools scheduled to play, Vashon, Chaminade, CBC boys and Incarnate Word, Kirkwood, and Hazelwood Central girls.

MSHSAA communications director, Jason West, said the only change they were making as of now were the times the games start and where they will be played. They will take place this Friday on the Missouri State campus at the Student Center and JQH Arena.

If played, Missouri would be the only state to have live sports still going on.

