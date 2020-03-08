MSHSAA to discuss options for virtual learning

The board and staff want to discuss possibilities that would allow as many students to participate as safely as possible, MSHSAA said in a tweet

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Many schools have released their plans for the upcoming school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Things are going to look a lot different this school year, including sports.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) office said it is working with schools in areas where virtual health departments have required virtual learning options only and where no sports or activities are recommended.

According to a release on its Twitter, the staff will discuss with the Board of Directors any possible changes to the start of fall activities.

“With the changing face of the start of the school member schools,” said MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn, “the board and staff want to discuss possibilities that would allow as many students to participate as safely as possible. The Association wants to work with schools to provide as many opportunities as possible. For the schools currently planning to start the year as normal, our current hope is that the fall season will proceeds to its fruition”

Last week, the Illinois State High School Association announced some seasons would be moved in reaction to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Football, boys soccer and girls volleyball will move from the fall to the spring.

Boys and girls golf, girls tennis boys and girls cross country, and girls swimming and diving are slated to still take place in the fall.

Boys and girls basketball, wrestling, cheerleading, dance, boys and girls bowling and girls gymnastics are slated to take place in the winter.