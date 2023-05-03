O'Fallon wins 2OT thriller for first girls' basketball state title

The Panthers defeated Lisle Benet Academy 62-57 in a thrilling double overtime contest for the Class 4A state championship at Redbird Arena in Normal.

NORMAL, Ill. — It took everything they had, but the O'Fallon girls' basketball team came away with a historic win this weekend at the Illinois state tournament.

It's the first state title in basketball history for O'Fallon, rounding out a dominant 34-4 season.

The Panthers were led by their senior star and all-time leading scorer, Shannon Dowell, who had 25 points. Dowell is committed to play in college at Illinois State, so she capped off her high school career where her college career will begin.

O'Fallon ended the year on a 14-game winning streak.