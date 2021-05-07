Top-seeded Parkway West baseball faces two-seed Summit in battle at Ballwin

"It just shows kind of how competitive and close we are this year. So it’ll be a fun game"

BALLWIN, Mo. — For high school baseball teams across the area, it’s not typical to have a Friday night game under the lights, but when it happens, it’s a game to look forward to.

On Friday night, the Parkway West Longhorns (18-2) will face the Rockwood Summit Falcons (12-12) in a much-anticipated game.

It’s the first time this season the two teams will meet, and Parkway West baseball coach Andrew Jett said it means more than in years past.

“We play them pretty well every year, and especially that they’re in our district this year,” Jett said. “So we had our seed meeting last night, and we got the one-seed and they got the two-seed. So it just shows kind of how competitive and close we are this year. So it’ll be a fun game.”

Jett added that hitting has carried the team to 18 wins this season, with help from across the lineup.

Sophomore Tyler Lang leads the team with his .436 batting average and 19 RBIs. Senior Elliott Krewson isn’t far behind with his .414 average in 84 plate appearances and 17 RBIs.

Parkway West senior Nick Harms will take a break from center field to make the start on the bump for the Longhorns Friday.

Harms’ 2.88 ERA ranks second among starting pitchers in the Longhorns’ rotation, only trailing Parkway West ace Luke Wright.

“Harms is a lefty senior for us,” Jett said. “He’s been one where this is his third year playing varsity ball. Plays center field for us most the time, and then pitches for us when we need him to. So he’s been our two or three this year, and we can really kind of count on him whenever we need him. He does a good job pounding the zone and mixing it up. We feel confident throwing him against anybody that we play.”

Harms will face Summit junior starting pitcher Jack Potteiger, whose 1.67 ERA ranks second in the Falcons’ rotation.

Summit baseball coach Jason Schneider said starting pitching has been key this year.

“We’ve had three really good starting pitchers this year,” Schenider said. “Two of them are seniors, and one of them tonight is a big lefty junior. And he’s done a great job. So his turn to get on the bump.”

Schneider added that this game is unique, and it’s one to get the team and fans excited about.

“It’s a big game atmosphere,” Schneider said. “So it’s gonna be a lot of fun regardless of how it turns out. I know how I want it to turn out, and how our guys are expecting it to turn out, but it’s gonna be good.”