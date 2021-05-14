Rosati-Kain soccer faces Borgia in season finale ahead of playoffs

“So the message is really just to play with confidence and play our game. Focus on technical stuff and really just play with confidence"

ST. LOUIS — With spring transitioning to summer, many high school girls soccer teams transition to the postseason.

On Friday, the Rosati-Kain Kougars (2-16) face the Borgia Knights (6-15) one last time in the regular season at Creve Coeur Soccer Complex on senior night.

Rosati-Kain has battled through an injury-riddled roster in 2021 and will have a fully healthy lineup on Friday for the first time this season.

Nine Kougar seniors have led the way, including senior forward Kailyn Bridges, whose four goals and 11 points lead the team.

Kougars’ head coach Brian Gillick said it’s perfect timing, and they’ll need it heading into the district playoffs.

“Hopefully build on momentum,” Gillick said. “We just played Borgia about a month ago and lost in double overtime at their place. So, they’re a big and strong team, and so are we, so hopefully it will be a great game and will get some confidence going into tomorrow.”

Rosati-Kain will face Clayton High School in a district playoff game Saturday, regardless of Friday’s outcome with the Knights.

Meanwhile, Borgia is gearing up for a postseason game against Hannibal.

The Knights have had help from across the board with junior forward Audrey Richardson leading the team in scoring with nine goals and 19 assists.

Borgia sophomore goalkeeper Madison Lammert will make the start in net Friday, looking to add to her 136 saves this season.

Borgia head coach Mackenzie Haddox said Friday’s game will be an opportunity for this team to build momentum heading into the playoffs.

“They are a very tough team to play against,” Haddox said. “So the message is really just to play with confidence and play our game. Focus on technical stuff and really just play with confidence.”