St. Louis Christian Academy's Jordan Nesbitt commits to Memphis

One of the top high school talents in St. Louis has decided on a college home

ST. LOUIS — One of the most electrifying high school athletes in St. Louis has decided on where his college home will be.

On Thursday, St. Louis Christian Academy forward Jordan Nesbitt announced he was committing to the University of Memphis, to play for coach Penny Hardaway.

Nesbitt, a senior, is one of the highest-rated recruits in the country, and perhaps the top player in the state of Missouri. He's rated a four-star recruit from most outlets.

He made the announcement on social media, "Chapter 1 : Committed Thankful for god blessing me with this opportunity at the next level . I thank my father and loved ones for helping and sticking with me through the good and bad times , with that being said ...."

Nesbitt picked Memphis over Illinois and SLU, who were both in his final three.