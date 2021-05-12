St. Mary's High School wins first-ever football state championship

The Dragons averaged an astounding 49 points a game this season on their way to the first state football title in school history

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The St. Mary's Dragons have captured the school's first-ever football state championship.

St. Mary's defeated St. Pius (Kansas City) on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia by the score of 56-0.

The Dragons finished the season with a 12-1 record, with their only loss coming against Neuqa Valley (Illinois) in Week 2 of the season. The Dragons averaged an astounding 49 points a game this season.

Stand-out senior wide receiver Kevin Coleman led the charge for the Dragons for much of the season, scoring more than 30 touchdowns in his final campaign at St. Mary's. Coleman is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.

