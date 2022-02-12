St. Mary's wins back-to-back Missouri State Football Championships

They claimed the Class 4 title by beating St. Dominic 42-0 at Faurot Field on The University of Missouri's campus Friday.

ST. LOUIS — St. Mary's High School won back-to-back Missouri State Football Championships on Friday.

They claimed the Class 4 title by beating St. Dominic 42-0 at Faurot Field on The University of Missouri's campus Friday. Last year's title was at the Class 3 level.

This was St. Dominic's first time in program history playing in a championship game.

Wide receiver Chase Hendricks scored three touchdowns: one receiving, one rushing and one punt returned for a touchdown.

Running back Jamal Roberts also scored two rushing touchdowns in the win. He won the title on his future home field as he is committed to playing for Mizzou next fall.

Earlier this fall, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced they were pulling support following this school year of St. Mary's High School because of a shrinking catholic student body and an increasing financial-aid bill.

St. Mary's High School, located on South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood, opened in 1931 as South Side Catholic.