Vashon wins both boys and girls basketball state championships this year

It's the 14th state championship for the Vashon boys, while the girls are bringing home their first-ever basketball title.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Friday was a day Vashon High School will remember for years to come.

First, the Vashon boys beat Central (Park Hills) in the Class 4A state title game 64 to 37. It's their fourth state championship in a row (dating back to 2019, since 2020's tournament was canceled due to the pandemic), and the program's 14th overall.

Head coach Tony Irons has now won six state titles as a head coach. That's just one short of the seven titles his father, Floyd Irons, also won at Vashon.

Just a couple of hours later, the Vashon girls made some history of their own at Class 4A.

History made!! @GirlsVashon first state championship in school history!!! Vashon Boys first 4 Peat (Technically 5) in school history!! #family1st pic.twitter.com/ilOPsopXdm — Vashon Basketball (@vashon_bball) March 17, 2023

The Wolverines outlasted Benton 79-77 in a thrilling double overtime contest to win the first-ever state championship for Vashon girl basketball.

The girls finished third in 2021, but can now claim the title of state champs.