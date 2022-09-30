Week 6 of Tackle Hunger collects over 3,000 pounds worth of food for Operation Food Search

In the sixth week of Tackle Hunger food drive, Lindbergh and Ritenour high schools collected just over 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food.

ST. LOUIS — In Week 6 of 5 On Your Side's Tack Hunger initiative, Ritenour and Lindbergh high schools faced off on, and off the field.

Tackle Hunger involves our two schools involved in the game of the week compete head-to-head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.

Week 6 saw Ritenour and Lindbergh go head-to-head to see which team could collect the most non-perishable food for Operation Food Search.

Lindbergh High School collected 1,218 pounds of food and Ritenour High School collected 1,806 pounds. Ritenour also raised $50 to go towards Operation Food Search. In total, the two schools combined for 3,024 pounds of non-perishable food. The total donations are valued at $5,292.

Operation Food Search said the donation amount will be able to provide quality nutrition to 756 people for one day! All of the food will be shared with families at no cost.

On the field, Lindbergh won on the road over Ritenour 19-14.

Tackle Hunger is sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union.