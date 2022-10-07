Week 7 of Tackle Hunger collects over 4,000 pounds of food

In the seventh week of Tackle Hunger food drive, Hazelwood Central and Ladue's donations are valued at more than $7,000.

ST. LOUIS — In Week 7 of 5 On Your Side's Tackle Hunger initiative, Hazelwood Central and Ladue collected over 4,000 pounds of non-perishable food.

Tackle Hunger involves our two schools involved in the game of the week compete head-to-head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.

Week 7 saw Hazelwood Central and Ladue go head-to-head to see which team could collect the most non-perishable food for Operation Food Search.

Ladue collected 3,888 pounds of food, and Hazelwood central checked in with 143 pounds of food. Ladue also raised $130 for Operation Food Search. In total, the high schools combine for 4,031 pounds of non-perishable food. The total donations are valued at $7,184.25.

Operation Food Search said the donation amount will be able to provide quality nutrition to 1,138 for one day! All of the food will be shared with families at no cost.

On the field, Ladue won 20-16 over Hazelwood Central.

Tackle Hunger is sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union.