High schools show out for football jamborees

Students, parents and fans showed up to help the Francis Howell Vikings and the Francis Howell Central Spartans kick off their fall sports

ST. PETERS, Mo. — The heat certainly didn't keep the Francis Howell High School community away from showing its support as the district kicked off the fall sports seasons.

In particular, students couldn't wait to be back in person for this year's Hawaiian-themed jamboree.

"I'm really excited to be back. Last year it wasn't fun. We didn't go to a lot of football games. We all had to be separated," said senior Caden Maupin.

"I am ecstatic. ... I'm just really happy to be back with my buddies and watching the team play," said fellow senior Carter Wiegand.

As the fan energy was high, COVID-19 concerns were not.

Francis Howell parents felt at ease returning to the sporting events in person.

"I think we really set the standard for safety last year, and I know for a fact we would never put these parents, players anybody in jeopardy," said parent Daphne Madras.

Parents at the Francis Howell Central High School jamboree about 10 minutes away in Cottleville felt the same.

"I personally was not nervous at all. (I) definitely want to remain safe at all times. ... We're fully vaccinated, so we were just ready to get on out here," said Rosanna Smith.

It's head coach Malach Radigan's first jamboree as the Spartans football coach. He's starting off this season without any quarantined players — unlike last year.

"That was a little adversity we had to face, but the majority of the kids that are here tonight are the ones that have been brought in since the last two weeks of December, really trying to fight through and change the culture around," Radigan said.

"It was crazy looking up in the stands and not having the full people there and just having like your parents and stuff like that, but we made it and we're playing this year, so we're good," said senior Francis Howell Central football player Brock Spinale.