The Los Angeles Rams (and their 'fans') have been the butt of quite a few jokes since the team's embarrassing offensive showing in Super Bowl LIII.

This new video showing LA 'fans' welcoming the team back to California after the loss might just take the cake, though.

The jokes for this almost write themselves...

It looks as though the franchise is quite a ways removed from the days of packed parades and an invigorated fan base. I wonder what changed?