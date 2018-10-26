HILLSBORO, Mo. — The Missouri State softball championship kicked off in Springfield Friday. Among the final four? The Hawks of Hillsboro, making their first appearance in school history.

“It’s exciting for the girls. This is an experience they’ll never forget," said head coach Kevin Lucas at practice on Wednesday.

Lucas said it's been an amazing ride.

“We’ve kinda been hot and cold at times but really in the last week we’ve turned it on," said Lucas. “But this team, they’re amazing. They just don’t give up.”

And his team isn't taking that ride for granted.

“It’s actually a pretty good feeling knowing we’re the first ones to actually go and make it and all our hard work is actually paying off," said senior outfielder Kelsey Boyd.

Part of the reason for the team's success has been senior hurler Emma Nichols, who sports a 1.38 season ERA and 24 straight scoreless innings heading into Friday.

“We just have such great team chemistry. We all get along. There’s been no drama all season," said Nichols.

"I just kind of try to stay relaxed, and calm and try not to do too much," she added.

The team fell to Oak Grove Friday morning, but no matter the result, the team is thrilled to have made history.

“This is something they’ll never forget," said Lucas. "They’ve accomplished something no one at Hillsboro has ever accomplished.”

“It’s pretty awesome that we made it this far," said Boyd. "So, I don’t want the underclassman to hang their heads about losing ... because we’re still fourth in the state. That’s pretty freaking awesome.”

