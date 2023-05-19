Hillsboro High School archery team wins state, national titles

The team competed in the National Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky on May 13 where they claimed the titles.

HILLSBORO, Mo. — The Hillsboro High School Archery team beat out others from across the nation to claim national titles this past weekend.

The Hillsboro Hawks took first place against 148 teams in the 3D Division with a score of 1,731 points. They also took first place in the Bullseye Division against 252 teams with 3,453 points.

In March, the team also won both divisions at the Missouri State Archery Tournament.

In 2022, the Hillsboro Hawks claimed the title in the 3D Division and were runner-ups in the Bullseye Division.

The team consists of 32 athletes, 14 girls and 18 boys, who earned their spots in November.