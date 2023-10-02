ACHA National Championships return to St. Louis in 2025, 2027 and 2028

The St. Louis Sports Commission and the St. Louis Blues will host the events.

ST. LOUIS — The American Collegiate Hockey Association announced Monday that it selected St. Louis as the site for the ACHA National Championships for several years.

Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri, will host the championships. It previously hosted the 2022 ACHA National Championships and will host the upcoming 2024 championship from March 7 through March 17, 2024.

Players from 82 teams across all five ACHA divisions including Men's Divisions 1, 2 and 3, and Women's Divisions 1 and 2, will compete in 121 games over the course of the event.

Here are the dates from the upcoming ACHA National Championships:

2024 ACHA National Tournament March 7-17, 2024.

2025 ACHA National Tournament March 13-25, 2025.

2026 ACHA National Tournament (option year) March 12-24, 2026.

2027 ACHA National Tournament March 11-23, 2027.

2028 ACHA National Tournament March 9-21, 2028.

“Based on discussions with team representatives at the recent ACHA Annual Meeting regarding locations for our National Championships for 2025 and beyond, our members clearly enjoyed the hospitality and convenience afforded by St. Louis,” ACHA Executive Director Craig Barnett said. “Knowing that, it just made perfect sense to seek a longer-term commitment in St. Louis at the Centene Community Ice Center. The St. Louis Sports Commission and the St. Louis Blues are committed to hosting the ACHA’s marquee event, and we trust ACHA student-athletes, coaches, and fans will have a tremendous experience on and off the ice in the Heartland of Hockey.”

