MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Looking for the chance to expose your kids to hockey? Look no further. This free event will put coaches on the ice to help your child learn the basics. Kids do not need any previous skating or hockey experience to participate.



Hockey Week Across America runs February 16 to 23.

USA Hockey and the NHL are hosting the event at more than 300 rinks across the US. The event presented by SportsEngine is bringing fun, safe and free hockey to the St. Louis area.

The event will run Saturday, February 22 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Centene Community Ice Center.

Those interested should sign up fast. The event for ages four to nine is already sold out, according to the organization's Facebook page. There are still spots available for children ages 10 to 17 and girls only, ages four to nine.

To register a child age four to nine click here.

To register a child age 10 to 17 click here.

For more information about schedules and registration visit the Centene Community Ice Center Facebook page.

