Live thoroughbred horse racing set to return for 97th year in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Live thoroughbred horse racing is back in St. Louis for 2022.

Live racing returns to FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing (formerly Fairmount Park) on Tuesday, April 19.

The track is in its 97th season in Collinsville, and will be open seven days a week for simulcast betting and sports wagering.

The track will host live racing on Tuesdays with a post time of 1 p.m., and Saturdays with a post time of 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 24. On June 17, the schedule will expand to include Friday night live racing with a post time of 7:30.

The sportsbook celebrated its one-year anniversary at the track on March 15, and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The track will host the $250,000 St. Louis Derby presented by FanDuel on Aug. 20.

For more information on the horse race season, you can visit the track's website by clicking here.