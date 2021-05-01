Medina Spirit wins 147th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first at the 147th Kentucky Derby. The three-year-old got off to an early lead, never letting a horse pass him up during the fastest two minutes in sports.
The win is Baffert's seventh Derby victory, beating the record for most Derby wins by a horse trainer. The win was jockey John Velazquez's fourth Derby win.
Here are the winners of all the races at Churchill on Saturday, including the Derby. For more information on payouts and upcoming races, visit the Churchill Downs website.
Race 12 - The 147th Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve
- Win: 8 - Medina Spirit $26.20 $12 $7.60
- Place: 7 - Mandaloun $23 $13.40
- Show: 9 - Hot Rod Charlie $5.20
Race 11 - Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic Stakes
- Win: 5 - Colonel Liam
- Win: 3 - Domestic Spending
- Show: 7 - Smooth Like Strait
Race 10 - Churchill Downs Stakes
- Win: 4 - Flagstaff
- Place: 13 - Lexitonian
- Show: 9 - Whitmore
Race 9 - American Turf Stakes
- Win: 5 - Du Jour
- Place: 12 - Lucky Law
- Show: 2 - Winfromwithin
Race 8 - Pat Day Mile Stakes
- Win: 3 - Jackie's Warrior
- Place: 8 - Dream Shake
- Show: 7 - Whiskey Double
Race 7 - Derby City Distaff Stakes
- Win: 4 - Gamine
- Place: 2 - Sconsin
- Show: 1 - Estilo Talentoso
Race 6 - Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Miles Stakes
- Win: 6 - Blowout
- Place: 3 - New York Girl
- Show: 4 - Zofelle
Race 5
- Win: 11 - Masqueparade
- Place: 5 - Ghazaaly
- Show: 7 - Last Samurai
Race 4
- Win: 8 - First Premio
- Place: 2 - Bizzee Channel
- Show: 1 - Invader
Race 3
- Win: 5 - Koolhaus
- Place: 2 - Extreme
- Show: 3 - Alejandro
Race 2
- Win: 3 - Alydiva
- Place: 4 - Surrealist
- Show: 5 - Texas Shuffle
Race 1
- Win: 7 - Ram
- Place: 4 - Cool Bobby
- Show: 3 - Money for Mischief
Upcoming Races:
Race 13
- Scheduled for 7:55 p.m.
Race 14
- Scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.