x
St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit wins 147th Kentucky Derby

A total of 14 races, including the Kentucky Derby, will be run Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first at the 147th Kentucky Derby. The three-year-old got off to an early lead, never letting a horse pass him up during the fastest two minutes in sports.

The win is Baffert's seventh Derby victory, beating the record for most Derby wins by a horse trainer. The win was jockey John Velazquez's fourth Derby win.

Here are the winners of all the races at Churchill on Saturday, including the Derby. For more information on payouts and upcoming races, visit the Churchill Downs website.

Race 12 - The 147th Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve

  • Win: 8 - Medina Spirit $26.20 $12 $7.60
  • Place: 7 - Mandaloun $23 $13.40
  • Show: 9 - Hot Rod Charlie $5.20

Race 11 - Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic Stakes

  • Win: 5 - Colonel Liam
  • Win: 3 - Domestic Spending
  • Show: 7 - Smooth Like Strait

Race 10 - Churchill Downs Stakes

  • Win: 4 - Flagstaff
  • Place: 13 - Lexitonian
  • Show: 9 - Whitmore

Race 9 - American Turf Stakes

  • Win: 5 - Du Jour
  • Place: 12 - Lucky Law
  • Show: 2 - Winfromwithin

Race 8 - Pat Day Mile Stakes

  • Win: 3 - Jackie's Warrior
  • Place: 8 - Dream Shake
  • Show: 7 - Whiskey Double

Race 7 - Derby City Distaff Stakes

  • Win: 4 - Gamine
  • Place: 2 - Sconsin
  • Show: 1 - Estilo Talentoso

Race 6 - Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Miles Stakes

  • Win: 6 - Blowout
  • Place: 3 - New York Girl
  • Show: 4 - Zofelle

Race 5

  • Win: 11 - Masqueparade
  • Place: 5 - Ghazaaly
  • Show: 7 - Last Samurai

Race 4

  • Win: 8 - First Premio
  • Place: 2 - Bizzee Channel
  • Show: 1 - Invader

Race 3

  • Win: 5 - Koolhaus
  • Place: 2 - Extreme
  • Show: 3 - Alejandro

Race 2

  • Win: 3 - Alydiva
  • Place: 4 - Surrealist
  • Show: 5 - Texas Shuffle

Race 1

  • Win: 7 - Ram
  • Place: 4 - Cool Bobby
  • Show: 3 - Money for Mischief

Upcoming Races:

Race 13

  • Scheduled for 7:55 p.m.

Race 14

  • Scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

