Even though he's only been a Cardinal for literally one regular season game, I think it's been pretty easy to tell that Paul Goldschmidt is a laid back guy.

It turns out the conversation that spurred the 5-year, $130 million contract extension for Goldschmidt was about as laid back as the superstar first baseman's personality.

Talking with KSDK Sports Director Frank Cusumano during his radio show on KFNS, Cardinals' President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said the whole thing started over a cup of coffee.

"We were both standing there and rather than have awkward silence I asked him if this was sometihng he thought was worth pursuing," Mozeliak said. "He said let's try and had it not worked out we would be big boys and move on, but the great news is it worked out and here we are."

The Cardinals locked up Goldschmidt before he even touched the dirt at Busch Stadium as a Cardinal.

The opening day ovation he was going to get in St. Louis was already going to be massive. Can you imagine what it'll sound like now that he's locked in for the long haul?

