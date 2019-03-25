ST. LOUIS -- It'll be another test for the Blues Monday, much like the one they got Saturday.



The Blues (40-27-8) will close out a four-game homestand looking for a clean sweep when they host the red-hot Vegas Golden Knights (42-27-6) at 7 p.m.



The Blues, 4-0-1 the past five games, can move into second place in the Central Division with a win and a regulation loss by the Nashville Predators in Minnesota tonight.



After a 4-3 win against the NHL's top team, the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, the Blues, 2-0-0 against Vegas this season and 3-0-2 in two seasons since the Golden Knights joined the NHL, are anxious for another strong test.



"They're going to come at you a lot like Tampa," Blues interim coach Craig Berube said. "They're a good rush team, they have a lot of skills, they make plays and they put a lot of pressure on you that way. They don't give you much. If you look at shots against in the league, they're one of the top teams. They defend well. (Coach) Gerard Gallant has done a good job with that group, putting in a defensive structure but also allowing them to play and have the freedom to make plays and they score goals."



Vegas is 10-1-1 since the trade deadline when they made the biggest splash in acquiring right wing Mark Stone from Ottawa for a package that included a top prospect, defenseman Erik Brannstrom.



"It's tight now," Blues center Ryan O'Reilly said. "We're playing some good hockey, playing some good games and we've got to keep this thing going.



"... We're looking at the teams ahead of us and trying to catch them. It's doable. Obviously, we have to win a lot of games coming down the stretch here. We can do it. We're a confident group in here right now. We're finding ways to win these tight games. It's one game at a time."





