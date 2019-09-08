ST. LOUIS — The firestorm hit at 3:01 p.m. last Wednesday, the minute after the trading deadline passed and all was quiet in the Cardinals' front office.

Since then, angry fans have vocalized their displeasure that no significant deal was made to boost the prospects of a team that had flown into first place.

The Cardinals have gone 1-and-6 since the deadline and have plummeted back into third place. Needless to say, the fan base is not happy with the inactivity, particularly after hearing Cardinals management say they were all in on 2019.

Hall of Fame writer Rick Hummel told Five On Your Side's Frank Cusumano the real issue is that the play of the Cardinals' team is not matching projections.

He has a point. And many others.

