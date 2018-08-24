I don't believe that anyone in their right mind expected a different outcome than that reached by the independent committee investigating Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer for his role in mishandling domestic abuse allegations involving his former receiver's coach Zach Smith and his ex-wife, that is unless one had partaken of the cannabis plant for medicinal purposes or recreationally that may have helped cloud (smoke rings here for effect, please) one's judgment.

A charade of an investigation whose ultimate goal was to retain Meyer as the university's football coach proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that hypocrisy abounds in college sports. It's a billion dollar business that's growing by leaps and bounds!

Save a job. Save a season. Save boosters donations. But, save a life? The 3-game suspension levied by OSU President Michael V. Drake that Meyer must serve to start this season was a joke, a mere slap on the wrist, especially in light of the fact the Meyer lied like Pinocchio about having prior knowledge of the accusation, didn't follow proper protocol in reporting to the Title IX and compliance offices and thereby violated terms of his contract that put him at risk to be terminated with cause. Add to that the fact that the investigation committee, under the direction of lead investigator Mary Jo White, pointed out that Meyer asked an assistant to help him erase potentially damaging text messages from 2015, an act that was essentially criminal and wreaked of a deliberate cover-up.

"I apologize to Buckeye Nation. I apologize for how challenging this has been for our institution and our community." Meyer said at the press conference announcing the committee's findings and his suspension as well as that of Athletic Director Gene Smith. How about how challenging it's been for Courtney Smith, the REAL victim in a completely botched opportunity by Ohio State's leadership to set a precedent by exacting more punitive measures on Meyer.

Instead, this "institution of higher learning" hypocritically became its alter ego "institution of higher earning". And boy, was Meyer smug at the press conference, never mentioning Courtney Smith by name, showing no remorse or offering no regrets in front of the school's Board of Trustees, President and investigating committee. This was totally about self-preservation.

He appeared annoyed at even having to be present, probably thinking that he didn't deserve to be suspended, to begin with. After all, he'd done everything right. Really? That's pretty arrogant, but when you're a multi-millionaire who brings in countless dollars and exposure to and for Ohio State, maybe the world DOES revolve around you. Maybe one CAN exhibit questionable character by attempting to hide incriminating evidence or by instructing one's lawyer to convince Courtney Smith to keep the allegations from going public to avoid all of the negative publicity but that blew up.

In an investigation rigged to retain him, reporters weren't even given the report prior to the "presser", the committee softened its wording when placing blame on Meyer for his failure in reporting the allegations and even had the gall to suggest that Meyer suffers memory lapses. The shrapnel and fallout from Ohio State's foul-up has just begun and will be an ever-present companion throughout 2018-19 as national reporters, writers, sports television and talk shows grill Meyer every chance they get until the culture changes for the better.

Meyer and his wife Shelley have two daughters. As a father, how would he have felt if either of them was involved in a domestic abuse-filled relationship? What would he have tried to do? Regarding Courtney Smith, he could have done more. He should have done more. So, too, should the leadership of Ohio State. Instead, both personified that hypocrisy abounds in college sports.

