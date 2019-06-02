In more ways than one, I'm an old fashioned guy.

This doesn't mean I'm incapable of moving forward in the newer brand of technologies, ways of communication, and the moving world. Heck, I use Twitter way too much and my life is owned by a cell phone.

However, when it comes to certain things, I like to leave them be. I still open the door for my wife, buy her flowers, and don't refer to a hot dog as a sandwich.

Designated hitters in the NL? No thanks.

I don't need a plastic band and large tire to convince myself I am working out correctly, and I can run on a concrete road instead of riding a Peloton in my house.

I also don't care for the MLB commissioner making a ton of changes to the game I love. Hey Rob Manfred, cut it out and take a seat.

This week, the league is putting forth a proposal that would include various changes to the game, including the designated hitter being unleashed in the National League.

If you know me at all, you should register easily that I don't like the DH in the National League. Scrap it.

Call me old fashioned, or just a person who doesn't need to see everything adapt for the sake of short-attention span crowds who want to add another hitter to their fantasy lineup. Why mess with a sport that looks so good?

The pitcher hitting adds an intricate element of intrigue to the games in the National League.

The sexy strategy aspect comes into play for managers and teams to handle the late innings of a close baseball game. Taking the pitcher away would be a huge cop-out. A need to dumb down a league that has thrived without it.

Don't hate a good double-switch just because Mike Matheny couldn't properly execute it right more than twice a season.

It's the chess match game of baseball to see Mike Shildt try to go toe to toe with Joe Maddon in a close game at Wrigley Field. It adds another element to the game that doesn't need more home run derbies.

If you crave the designated hitter in the NL, move to an American League ballpark instead. We are all stocked up on nostalgia over here.

Here's the thing. The DH is coming regardless of what you or I think. It's been knocking on the doors of the league for years, and will soon come over. I'd put an under vote on five years for the DH to roll into Busch Stadium.

The DH in the NL means more runs scored, which will sell more tickets in today's modern age of baseball adoration.

People like runs and not 2-1 nail-biting contests. Like I said, the short-attention span crowd needs some respite due to the fact that Fast & Furious 19 didn't cure their action-adventure desires.

I know what you will say next. Adam Wainwright wouldn't have hurt himself in 2015 if it weren't for the DH. Well, he could have snapped his Achilles jumping off a pitcher mound chasing down a grounder as well, so save me the history lesson.

Look, I can pull up a chair and live in the DH fantasy for a bit.

Giving a place in the order 158 times a season for Jose Martinez would be nice. Retiring his salsa dancing over at first base and spins in right field would be gratifying. If the DH was here, Bryce Harper or Manny Machado would be a Cardinal right now.

Overall, I simply don't like the concept.

Maybe it's due to the fact that I like a pitching duel or game stuffed with sacrifice flies and RBI singles as much as a game full of home runs these days, or it could be the simple fact that change isn't always the better option.

Sometimes, things should be left alone. Baseball is one of them. Let the DH run wild in the American League. The National's sophisticated approach has worked well for a long, long time.

While the designated hitter in the National League will happen eventually, that doesn't mean I have to like it today.