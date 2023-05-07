If Adam Wainwright was hurt, why was he still pitching?

The 18-year veteran and former All-Star has struggled all season but especially in his last three outings. Why were the Cardinals running him out there?

ST. LOUIS — Could this be the end for St. Louis Cardinals’ starter Adam Wainwright?

In his last three outings, the veteran right-hander could not make it out of the third inning, he’s given up runs in every start he’s made this season, and he has only one win since May 29. He also gave up two home runs in his lone victory, and has given up 10 home runs in 11 starts.

On Tuesday night against the Marlins, Wainwright left the game in the fourth inning after giving up seven runs (four earned), and the Cardinals went on to lose the game 15-2. On Wednesday, it was announced that Wainwright was going on the injured list with a right shoulder strain. They called up right-hander Dakota Hudson and left-hander Zack Thompson from Triple-A Memphis.

On Wednesday’s Locked On Cardinals podcast, host JD Hafron discussed Wainwright and wondered if this shoulder injury would be it for Wainwright - who turns 42 at the end of August.

“I want to address the Adam Wainwright situation one final time,” Hafron said, “Because I’m curious if fans feel like they got kind of duped here.”

Hafron discussed those last three starts by Wainwright, and the numbers are so bad he jokingly warned his listeners to remove any children from the room. Wainwright was 0-3, he only pitched eight innings and he gave up 20 runs on 24 hits, including four home runs—two to the Cubs in London and two to Miami on Tuesday night. His ERA in those three starts is 19.13. Opponents are hitting .522 against him, with an on-base percentage of .585, and slugging percentage of .891, which is an OPS of 1.476. Cardinals opponents are hitting like Babe Ruth against Wainwright.

But let’s take an even longer look at Wainwright’s 2023. He's 4-7 overall with a bloated 7.66 ERA. He only made it past the sixth inning once—in a start against the Mets—and his lowest run total was an outing against the Dodgers in May in which he gave up two earned runs but five runs overall. He also had two outings of five and five and one-third innings in which he threw 105 and 106 pitches, respectively—both losses. On June 29 against Houston, he had his shortest outing of the season. Wainwright only lasted one and two-third innings and surrendered six runs on six hits while walking three batters.

So what Hafron wants to know is, was the shoulder bothering Wainwright for a while, and if so, why on earth were the Cardinals running him out there? Did they think an injured Wainwright was a better option to start than a struggling Steven Matz? Or was it a loyalty thing?

“But if he’s legitimately been hurt this whole time, what a disastrous decision this was by Oli and Mo and anybody else involved to let him keep taking the mound.” Hafron added, “There’s a time when you gotta tell a player no.”

The last three outings by Wainwright have been a nightmare for the Cardinals, their fans, and most of all, Wainwright. No one wants to have the last three starts—possibly of their career, if this injury is actually worse than they’re letting on—look like that.