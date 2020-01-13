It's been a while, but the Illinois Fighting Illini are back in the Associated Press top 25.

The Illini are ranked number 24 in the latest AP top 25, after winning their last three games in the Big Ten. Illinois is 12-5 overall on the season and 4-2 in the Big Ten.

This is the first time Illinois has been ranked in the AP Poll since December 1, 2014.

Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn has also captured another Big Ten Freshman of the week honor this week, his sixth of the season.

Illinois will put their ranked status on the line on Saturday against Northwestern.

