The Illinois Fighting Illini are continuing to turn heads in the Big Ten, and around the country.

Illinois is up to number 19 in this week's AP poll, up two spots from last week.

The Illini had a big week last week, topping both Purdue and Michigan on the road. The Illini's win over Michigan was especially impressive, with sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmo sinking the last second shot to give Illinois the win.

Illinois is now 7-2 in conference play, tied with Michigan State for the best record in the conference.

Center Kofi Cockburn was also named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the seventh week this season.

Baylor is No. 1 for a second straight week in an AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll that had no major changes at the top.

The Bears stayed well ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga, part of an unchanged top seven for the first time this season.

Kansas was third, followed by San Diego State and Florida State to round out the top five. No. 22 LSU, No. 23 Wichita State and No. 24 Penn State were the week's new additions. Texas Tech, Memphis and Arizona fell out of the rankings.

