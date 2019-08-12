Illinois returns to a bowl game for the first time in five years when it faces California in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30.

The Illini reeled off four straight wins after a 2-4 start, and the extra practices afforded by a rare bowl trip should only help coach Lovie Smith's rebuilding efforts.

Illinois' 6-6 season was highlighted by huge wins over ranked Wisconsin, and a crazy comeback on the road against Michigan State.

The Illini finished fourth in the Big Ten West.

Cal used back-to-back road wins to close the regular season to earn a spot in a bowl game close to campus. The Golden Bears ranked fourth in the Pac-12 in points allowed.

RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: Kroenke's embarrassments, Blues' roster shuffles and Barry Odom's hot seat

RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: Red hot Blues, Illini on a roll and Mizzou at rock bottom

RELATED: Missouri and Illinois are reaping the benefits of the St. Louis pipeline

RELATED: St. Louis pipeline paying dividends for Illinois football