The Missouri Tigers haven't had the season they were looking for, we know this. With just three games left into the regular season, they are sitting at a record of 14-14.

The Tigers have an impressive home record at 11-3 this season, but have struggled to win on the road with only 2 wins and 11 losses. However, The Tigers were able to pull off a road victory in their latest match up against SEC conference team, Vanderbilt.

The highlight of that game was guard Xavier, Pinson. He scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds. Reed Nikko also had a big game, with 14 points and 5 rebounds.

With the win over Vanderbilt, Missouri's conference record sits at 6-9. Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson and Mark Smith have been the saving grace for Mizzou this season, as all are averaging double digits in points.

Now, with three games left, the Tigers have a chance to finish strong.

Here's the remaining schedule for Missouri:

Feb 29th, home game against 18-10 Mississippi State

March 4th, away game against 13-15 Ole Miss

March 7th, home game against 15-13 Alabama

The SEC tournament is right around the corner, starting on March 11 in Nashville. With the Tigers' record so far, they would need to place high or even win the tournament to be considered to participate in the NCAA Tournament.

Mizzou's last appearance in the NCAA tournament was in 2018, and the farthest they have ever gotten was to the Sweet Sixteen back in 2009. They have never won an SEC tournament, but March is the month for madness, so perhaps the Tigers can pull off a miracle.

More Mizzou Hoops News

RELATED: Pinson, Smith refuse to cool off as Mizzou edges Ole Miss

RELATED: Mizzou ends 4-game skid with 72-69 win over Georgia

RELATED: Mizzou basketball sets NCAA record in 66-64 loss to Texas A&M