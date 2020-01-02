ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side Sports Director Frank Cusumano has confirmed that former St. Louis Rams Wide Receiver Isaac Bruce has been inducted to the NFL Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Bruce will be joining his teammate and quarterback Kurt Warner who openly campaigned for Bruce and Torry Holt to get the call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

If it were up to Warner, both would be there with him. But he knows how the Hall of Fame works, and is hoping for at least one to get the call this year. And his prayers have been answered.

"My hope is that one of them gets in this year. I understand it's a process. It's hard for two guys from the same team, same position to get in," Warner said via satellite interview on Tuesday. "But it's time that one of these guys gets into the Hall of Fame."

Isaac Bruce

The "Reverend" was a Hall of Fame finalist for the fourth time, and this was finally the year he made the leap to Canton.

Bruce played 14 years for the Rams (13 in St. Louis), and racked up 91 career touchdowns and 15,208 yards receiving.

He won a Super Bowl with the "Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams in the 1999-2000 season, catching the game-winning touchdown from Kurt Warner.

Bruce has still been involved in the St. Louis community through his foundation after his retirement.

"Both unbelievable players. Both Hall of Fame players that I believe will one day be in Canton, but it's time to get one of them in this year and we all go celebrate in Canton," Warner said. "They're both deserving. I'm glad they're both finalists. But it's time to make one of them a hall of famer."

Bruce and Holt will be waiting for that knock on the door in Miami on Saturday night, before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

And speaking of the Super Bowl, Warner has some thoughts on the 49ers/Chiefs match up as well. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense might be the biggest must-see show in football right now, but Warner would still take his greatest show on turf Rams over the high-flying AFC champion Chiefs.

"There's definitely parts of it that remind me of the greatest show on turf. The way that they're so explosive, the way that they attack downfield and the number of weapons they have on the football field is all relatively similar to what we had in St. Louis when we were going good there," Warner said of the Chiefs' offense. "I'm not sure they're quite as dynamic as we were, but they are fun to watch and led by a great quarterback, and I hope they put on a show on Sunday night."

