St. Louis — ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Blues held their second day of pre-season camp at Enterprise Center Saturday. The only star not the ice? Jake Allen.

The veteran goaltender is missing time due to back spasms, an injury sustained during an off-season workout. The initial prognosis had Allen missing 10-14 games, possibly every pre-season through the end of September. However, Allen met with the media for the first time since his diagnosis on Saturday morning and said he feels well ahead of schedule.

Watch the video above as 5 On Your Side Sports' Josh Helmuth shows why Allen is so optimistic and what he's been doing to become a better goaltender for the 2018-19 squad.

