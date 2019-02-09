ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues announced on Sunday that restricted free agent Ivan Barbashev has agreed to a two-year contract.

Barbashev will be making an annual average value of 1.475 million.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Barbashev posted three goals and three assists (six points) in 25 games and was an important part of the effective fourth line throughout the postseason.

In 163 career NHL games - all with the Blues - Barbashev has 26 goals and 25 assists (51 points).

