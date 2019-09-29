ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals wasted no time confirming who would be getting the ball in the team's final game of the season on Sunday against the Cubs.

Manager Mike Shildt announced in his post game press conference on Saturday that ace Jack Flaherty would get the assignment in Game 162.

"Jack's our guy. Nothing against Miles (Mikolas). That's a very quality guy. Miles has done a great job for us. But I think we all recognize the job Jack has done for this club in the second half," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "This is his game."

Watch: Mike Shildt talks after Cubs top Cards in Game 161

"We have a chance to close it out tomorrow and we're going to take full opportunity to do it," Shildt said.

Flaherty has been nearly unhittable since the All-Star break. Since August 1, Flaherty has a minuscule ERA of 0.84.

It's all pretty easy mathematically at this point.

If the Cardinals win Sunday, they win the Central. If the Cardinals lose, they'll need another Brewers loss in Colorado to win the division. If the Cardinals lose and the Brewers lose, the Cardinals still take the crown. If the Cardinals lose and the Brewers win, we're in for a Game 163 in St. Louis on Monday.

If the Cardinals do win the division, they will head to Atlanta to take on the Braves.

If the Cardinals play and lose in a Game 163, they'll head to Washington D.C. to take on the Nationals and Max Scherzer.

RELATED: This family won't let their Cubs-Cardinals rivalry tear them apart

RELATED: Cardinals are in the playoffs, here's what has to happen for them to win the Central

RELATED: Cardinals Plus Podcast: Can the Cards put a bow on the Central?

RELATED: Can Jack Flaherty get some help?