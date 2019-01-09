ATLANTA — Well, this is something you don't see every day...

Jackson State’s mascot got flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty in Sunday’s game against Bethune-Cookman.

We have already seen some pretty big upsets this weekend, but this incident is pretty wild in college football.

It all happened after Jackson State’s Jordan Johnson hauled in a long touchdown pass.

There was a huge pileup after the catch and weirdly enough, it included Jackson State’s Tiger mascot, who excitedly ran over to the action and tried to pull players off his wide receiver.

The refs took it very seriously and were furious. They threw the flag on the mascot because he was interrupting the play and the game.

Check out the play:

And here's another replay of the incident:

Some mascots just like to go that extra length to show their school spirit.

