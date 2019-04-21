Any way you look at it, Jaden Schwartz's 2018-2019 regular season was disappointing on an individual level. That's just the way it was.

I often found myself watching games this season and wondering where the spark had gone for a guy who for much of his career was one of the most exciting players on the Blues roster.

Schwartz logged career lows in goals (11), assists (25) and +/- (-6) in 2019. (Among seasons where he played at least 60 games)

In fact, he tallied 23 more points in 2017-2018 than in 2018-2019, despite the fact he played seven fewer games in '17-'18.

He used to be the guy that was always in the right spot, always making the smart play and always adding a spark.

This regular season, Schwartz had 28 giveaways in 69 games. That was the second highest total of his career, the highest being 29 in 78 games in '16-'17.

So far, 2019 playoff Jaden Schwartz is making us forget about 2018-2019 regular season Jaden Schwartz.

Schwartz's four goals between game five and six against the Jets almost singlehandedly sent Winnipeg home in round one.

His hat trick in the clinching game six at home had the Enterprise Center ready to explode, and was only the second natural hat trick (three consecutive goals by one player before a goal from the opposing team) in a series-clinching postseason game.

Schwartz's teammates have just been enjoying the show he's been putting on recently.

"What a boss," Blues goalie Jordan Binnington said. "He's the man. The beard looks good on him, too."

After his impressive effort in game six, Schwartz gave credit to his teammates.

"It seems like every game we have different guys stepping up in different ways," Schwartz said. "And that's why we're so successful."