ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis natives and current NBA players are giving back to their hometown.

Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal partnered with Imo’s Pizza to deliver 60 pizzas to Christian Hospital employees.

The idea came about during an Instagram live the two did on Friday. Both players said health care workers deserve the best from the community because they’re giving their best every day for the health and safety of the rest of our citizens.

The two said they chose Imo’s because “it’s the best pizza in the world!”

“When they challenged us to match the donation, we were all in immediately,” Kelly Imo said. “Being part of the #STLStandUp initiative started by these two hometown superstars is the chance for us to send a resounding ‘THANK YOU’ to those who are working to care for the sick and while keeping the rest of us safe.

Tatum and Beal's generosity and sense of community are shining examples of the way St. Louis always pulls together, an Imo's spokesperson said.

"Imo's Pizza is grateful to be a part of this event and to contribute to those who are working hard to help control the virus. So, over the next few days, Imo's will be delivering 1,000 pizzas to local hospitals and health care facilities. Imo's is proud to be a part of this great cause, not to mention extremely flattered that we have such famous fans from right here at home!”

RELATED: Jayson Tatum, Brad Beal team up to help provide meals for those in need in the St. Louis area

RELATED: 5 On Your Side Countdown: The 15 best St. Louis basketball players of all time