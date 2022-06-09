'That's my guy': Nelly and Jayson Tatum have a St. Louis moment at the NBA Finals

"Nelly is arguably like the most famous guy from St. Louis... until I can catch up," Tatum said after the game.

BOSTON — There may not be two St. Louis celebrities who enjoy shouting out their hometown more than Jayson Tatum and Nelly. On Wednesday night, they represented St. Louis at the NBA Finals and got the internet talking.

The Chaminade grad Tatum scored 26 points in a 116-100 Game 3 win against the Golden State Warriors to help the Celtics get out to a 2-1 lead in the series.

After the game, Tatum picked up his son, Deuce, like he always does, but then had to make some time for another special fan in attendance.

St. Louis native rapper Nelly was in the house, and performed a halftime concert in Boston, rocking his fellow St. Louisan Tatum's jersey.

Tatum and Nelly shared a post game embrace and the rapper even gave Deuce a big fist bump after the big win for Boston.

During his post game press conference, Tatum explained his connection with Nelly in typical St. Louis fashion.

"That's my guy. I've known Nelly forever. Him and my mom went to high school... he's known my dad. St. Louis is as big as this room. So we all know each other. Nelly is arguably like the most famous guy from St. Louis... until I can catch up," Tatum laughed.

Nelly made sure to shout out Tatum on social media, too.

"Ok champ..!!! #STLARMY..!! Another..!! Long way too goo..!! #UCITY STAND UP," Nelly said on Instagram.

Through three games in his first NBA Finals, Tatum is averaging 22 points, 8.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game for Boston.

If he wins the Finals with Boston this year, he'll be the first St. Louisan to win an NBA title since Patrick McCaw completed a three-peat with Golden State and Toronto from 2017-2019. Tatum would be the third St. Louisan to win a championship with the Celtics, joining Jo Jo White and David Thirdkill.